Snyder optimistic about transparency from Enbridge





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The twin pipelines carrying petroleum products under the Straits of Mackinac and the company that owns them have been the target of a lot of scrutiny from activists to environmentalists to the governor of Michigan.

Gov. Rick Snyder, who issued a strongly worded statement a few weeks ago calling for more transparency from Canada-based energy company Enbridge, said Monday that he feels “guarded but positive” about seeing that happen.

“This is one that we should never take for granted,” Snyder continued.

Snyder believes he has an agreement with Enbridge that will lead to more information sharing and collaboration on how to replace the decades-old pipelines, something he says has not been in place previously.

“They weren’t being straight with us,” he said. “We didn’t get the right information. They need to be straight with us, so we put a strong agreement in place that says that needs to take place. Long term, there needs to be a better solution than having these pipelines on the bottom of Lake Michigan. Let’s solve these issues.”

The pipelines under the Straits, known as Line 5, have faced public scrutiny, with opponents saying a spill would be catastrophic for the Great Lakes. Enbridge says Line 5 is checked frequently and is safe.

Snyder said this is an issue that goes beyond a company or a governor.

“We’re in Michigan and as governor of Michigan, the Great Lakes are absolutely critical to us. That’s something that I believe is a special responsibility. It’s not just part of your job title, I mean, it’s got to be something that you believe in with passion and I do,” he said.

