19-year-old sworn in as GR library commissioner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old was sworn in as a Grand Rapids Public Library commissioner Tuesday.
Ivory Lehnert took her oath of office before a city commission meeting, becoming one of the youngest city officials ever. She thanked her family for pushing her to start her political career early.
Lehnert now joins the board of seven commissioners responsible for governing GRPL.
Also sworn in Tuesday was newly elected City Commissioner Kurt Reppart, who represents the 1st Ward; as well as returning Commissioners Joe Jones of the 2nd Ward and Senita Lenear of the 3rd Ward; and City Comptroller Sara Vander Werff.