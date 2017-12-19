Train stalled after hitting vehicle in Lawton

LAWTON, Mich. (WOOD) — An Amtrak train is sitting on the tracks just east of Lawton after colliding with a vehicle.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Nursery Street in Lawton.

Amtrak’s interactive service map shows the Blue Water line train is stopped between Nursery and County Road 657, just outside the village limits in Antwerp Township.

“We were just outside of Lawton, had just passed through Lawton and 15 minutes out of Kalamazoo. Suddenly there was a loud noise. The lights dimmed on the train, went out on the train,” passenger Alonzo Hannaford told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone.

“We could hear the debris hitting underneath of the train for quite a while,” he continued. “It took the train probably a mile to stop. They told us the train hit a vehicle.”

He said that after a short time, the train’s second engine was started to provide passengers with power and heat.

Hannaford said he and other passengers were moved back from the front of the train because there was a smell of fuel. Passengers are now awaiting the arrival of buses to take them to Kalamazoo.

Passengers said they were told no one was killed. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether there were any injuries.

The Blue Water line runs between Chicago and Port Huron with stops in Niles, Dowagiac, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, among other locations.

The Amtrak service map also shows the Wolverine Service train, which runs from Chicago to Pontiac and includes a stop in Kalamazoo, is stopped west of Lawton, presumably because of the investigation happening farther ahead on the tracks.

