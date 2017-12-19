Autopsy provides few answers about what killed 2 in GR

Related Coverage GRPD investigating 2 deaths on West Side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are working on whittling down what may have killed a man and his nephew who were found dead in a Grand Rapids home.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Quarry Avenue NW north of Leonard Street Sunday night after relatives discovered 41-year-old Christopher Luster and 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson unconscious at their home.

Autopsy results released Tuesday confirmed there was no sign of injury to either man, but the medical examiner could not determine what killed them until toxicology tests are completed.

Police also said carbon monoxide poisoning couldn’t be ruled out until the toxicology test results are back. However, firefighters who tested the air when they arrived at the home Sunday night determined it was safe for first responders.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the investigation will remain open “until the medical examiner can rule out anything criminal in nature.”

