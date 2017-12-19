Fire damages Jenison home days before Christmas

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged an Ottawa County home days before Christmas.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of Magnolia Drive in Jenison.

Dispatchers say the flames started in a chimney and spread to the back of the house. Crews had the fire knocked down in about an hour, according to Ottawa County dispatchers.

Police say everyone got out safely.

The fire significantly damaged the roof, but it’s unclear if the home is a total loss.

