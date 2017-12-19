GR commission says no to panhandling limits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids city commissioners have rejected a plan to limit panhandling during certain times and at certain locations.

The ordinance failed 4-2 at a Tuesday night meeting.

If passed, it would have prohibited panhandling everywhere in the city between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and at eight specific intersections with heavy traffic all of the time. 1st Ward Commissioner Dave Shaffer previously told 24 Hour News 8 the ordinance was meant to prevent distracted driving and crashes involving pedestrians.

Many who spoke during public comment were against the ordinance, saying it criminalizes homelessess. Some commissioners felt the same way.

After a lawsuit was filed against the city of Grand Rapids and the state of Michigan, a federal judge ruled in 2012 that the state’s ban on panhandling was a violation of the First and 14th Amendments. In 2014, Grand Rapids city commissioners failed another proposed ordinance that would have limited panhandling in other ways.

