Grand Rapids man dies after battle with sepsis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man who battled sepsis for weeks has died.

A post on Dale Kompik II’s Facebook page said he died Tuesday afternoon.

“Our son, a friend of many, has just anxiously left his body to be with His Lord. His journey complete. He was just as blessed by the many as have said he blessed them. He loved you as you loved him,” the post read in part.

In November, Kompik, 31, went to the emergency room at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with back pain and some trouble breathing. His condition soon got worse and he was rushed into emergency surgery. Doctors diagnosed Kompik with sepsis stemming from pneumonia.

Kompik’s body redirected blood flow to save vital organs, sacrificing his limbs. Parts of both of his legs had to be amputated and doctors also removed his spleen.

His treatment included multiple blood transfusions and his family was urging people to donate at Michigan Blood.

Kompik endured half a dozen surgeries, surviving against the odds. As recently as last week, his father told 24 Hour News 8, there was talk about when he may be able to be released from the hospital.

Then, a few days ago, his condition started to decline.

