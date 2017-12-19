Gunfire damages Kalamazoo County apartments, vehicles

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to track down the person responsible for gunfire that damaged homes and vehicles at a Kalamazoo area apartment complex.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were called to Comstock Village Apartments in Comstock Township shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found several shell casings and a couple of apartments and vehicles that had been hit by gunfire.

No one was injured.

Investigators say they do not have a suspect description in the case, but a silver, older-style Buick may possibly have been involved in the case. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383. 8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

