Icy road factor in deputy-involved crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say black ice was a factor in a crash involving a Kent County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the 700 block of Courtland Drive near Wolverine Boulevard in Rockford, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the deputy was responding to another crash in the area. The deputy was backing out of a driveway when an oncoming vehicle hit a patch of black ice and crashed into the cruiser.

The deputy was taken to hospital for evaluation. The other driver was not injured or cited in the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

