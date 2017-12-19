Keep your furnace functioning properly this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – At Pro-Tech, they’re not just taking care of your home or business, they’re taking care of the people around you that matter most. Pro-tech offers exceptional service in everything from air conditioning and heat services, to water heaters and furnace services.

They also promise increased energy efficiency in their services, as well as extended equipment lifespan, improved air quality, and lower costly repairs.

This locally-owned company was founded and based right here in West Michigan, with the philosophy that they can keep problems from happening in the first place. For instance, getting regular inspections of those furnaces and air conditioners is the key to keeping all of those systems working when you need them most.

Pro-Tech has a special service agreement they are offering. One of the technicians will come to inspect your furnace in the Fall and air conditioning unit in the spring. If there are any problems, you will get a discount on the repairs. Also, since the service technician is already at your home for the inspection, you won’t have to pay extra for the service call if the repairs are done during the inspection. If you are part of the service agreement and you do have a problem that develops, you will receive special pricing for a service call and for the repairs.

Pro-Tech Heating & Cooling

Yearly Preventative Maintenance

Clean & check of furnace in the fall and AC in the spring (if applicable)

50% off diagnostic fees for any service calls

15% off repairs

Priority scheduling

Pro-Tech calls you to schedule maintenance

If you would like to find out more information on this great offer, call 616.453.5000, or visit www.protechgr.com.

