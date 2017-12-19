Man charged in TX crash that killed W. MI native

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing charges in Texas in connection to a crash that killed a Michigan native last month.

The NBC affiliate in Dallas, Texas reports that Blake Cowan was charged with manslaughter in the crash that killed 18-year-old Alexis Butler, who went to Battle Creek Lakeview High School.

Cowan claims he was distracted by a court-ordered ignition interlock device — a breathalyzer that determines if the driver has been using alcohol and disables the vehicle if it’s detected.

He claims that he was looking down to blow into the device which caused him to take his eyes off the road, leading to the Nov. 10 crash.

Police said Cowan was not impaired at the time of the crash, according to KXAS.

