MSU FCU Helping you with your money goals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A lot of people make financial goals for the new year, maybe it’s saving more for you retirement plan, or trying to make our money work smarter for us. One option is joining a credit union. And there’s a well-known financial institution that just moved to downtown Grand Rapids.

It’s the credit union that loves green – and we’re not just talking money…. today, we’re taking you to MSU Federal Credit Union!

>>> Learn more in the video above.

MSU Federal Credit Union | To be eligible for membership:

Faculty, staff or student of MSU or Cooley Law School

MSU Donor

Attended or graduated from MSU

Work on MSU campus & Under control of school’s governing bodies

Member of the Michigan Conservation Clubs

CONTACT:

86 Monroe Center

www.msufcu.org

616-552-6734

