NAACP demands changes after girl, 11, cuffed by GRPD





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Local NAACP leaders are demanding Grand Rapids police release more body camera video from a Dec. 6 incident when officers handcuffed an 11-year-old black girl during their search for a white woman.

Honestie Hodges was leaving her Turner Avenue NW home to go to the store when she was detained by police and placed in the back of a patrol car. Officers were looking for her 40-year-old aunt who allegedly stabbed a relative a few blocks away and was believed to be armed with a knife.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief David Rahinsky initially said hearing the girl’s screams on bodycam video of the incident made him “physically nauseous.” Days later, Rahinsky clarified that extended video of the incident gives more perspective of the chaos the officers were dealing with, but he suggested changes including more training may have prevented the incident.

NAACP Grand Rapids is now calling for the release of more bodycam video from the incident, as well as city-provided counseling for Honestie and her family, and a meeting with unions representing GRPD officers.

“This is a face of an 11-year-old baby. They were looking for a 40-year-old white woman. The question is, make that make sense for us. That’s why we’re asking for swift and immediate action that’s impactful. We are tired of conversation after conversation after conversation. Something has got to change,” said NAACP Grand Rapids President Cle Jackson.

Local NAACP leaders say Honestie’s case is being closely watched by state and national affiliates. Hear more from them and police on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

