KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed near Kalamazoo Tuesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of W. Main Street and Solon Street in Kalamazoo Township.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known. Police have not released any information about the identity of the person who was killed.

West Main was closed at Solon for a time while emergency responders were on the scene.

