Wheelchair-accessible van for nonprofit founder totaled in crash

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The founders of a local nonprofit that helps needy families get wheelchair-accessible vans were involved in a crash Monday.

It happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Arthur Street and 48th Avenue in Wright Township, northwest of Grand Rapids.

David Hastings told 24 Hour News 8 that he and his wife Lori were involved in the crash. They are the founders of Lori’s Voice, which helps children with neuromuscular and degenerative diseases be as able-bodied as possible.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said David Hastings was traveling eastbound on Arthur Street when he failed to stop for a northbound vehicle which had the right of way.

Lori Hastings was taken to the hospital for the treatment of some broken bones. David Hastings was not injured in the crash.

He said the specialty van for his wife, who uses a wheelchair, was totaled.

The second driver was not injured, according to OCSO.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

