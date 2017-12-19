Zeeland skaters on the ‘ice’ despite warmer temps

Related Coverage $1M grant for downtown Hudsonville development

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Milder, ice-melting temperatures aren’t stopping skaters from taking a turn on Zeeland’s recently opened outdoor rink.

The city’s iceless skating rink opened at Elm Street Park in November. Only traditional ice skates are allowed on the synthetic surface, which can be used in any weather.

The synthetic ice skating rink is located on Elm Street between Cherry Court and Main Avenue. It’s free and always open to the public, however visitors must bring their own ice skates and are asked to keep the surface clean and clear of debris.

City officials caution skaters that the rink’s surface may feel different from normal ice, so they should take it slow at first.

The synthetic skating rink is part of the city’s larger Downtown Vision Plan, aimed at creating an all-season gathering place for the community. The area is already home to a splash pad park, fireplace, courtyard park with activities, underground snowmelt system and the newly built, pedestrian-friendly Woonerf.

The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area and the Zeeland Board of Public Works helped fund the synthetic ice rink.

