Amtrak train crash victim ID’d

Related Coverage 1 dead after Amtrak train hits pickup in Lawton

LAWTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash involving an Amtrak train and a pickup truck in Lawton.

Tyler Wirtz, 17, of Bronson was the driver of the pickup truck and was killed in the crash, police said.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the railroad crossing at Nursery Street.

Police said the Wirtz’s truck was stuck on the tracks and he was attempting to free it when it was struck by the train. The crossing signal was activated as the train approached the intersection.

Wirtz was rushed to an area hospital when first responders arrived to the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawton Police Department at 269.624.2382.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

