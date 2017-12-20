Charter bus catches fire near South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a charter bus caught fire near South Haven Tuesday.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. at the Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Haven Township, according to the South Have Area Emergency Services.

The charter bus had brought the South Bend Chamber Singers to the church for a holiday concert.

The bus driver told authorities he noticed the fire at the back of the bus and tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher.

There were no reports of injuries.

