Damaged Christmas lights lead to house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo home was damaged after some Christmas lights sparked a fire Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 11:45 a.m. at a single-story home in the 2200 block of Regent Street off Mt. Olivet Road, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say the fire started where the residents had stapled Christmas lights to the wall, damaging the outer jacket of the cord. The fire spread to the Christmas tree and then the attic.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Tips to prevent a Christmas tree fire

KDPS said the residents waited to call 911 because they tried to put the fire out themselves.

In the end, everyone escaped the house safely.

Firefighters found smoke coming from all sides when they arrived. They were able to douse most of the fire in the living room and attic pretty quickly, but had to pull down part of the ceiling to get at the last of it.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

