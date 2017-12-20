Detroit-area freeway briefly closed after reported shooting

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Police briefly closed a stretch of suburban Detroit freeway to search for evidence after a woman reported her car was struck by a bullet.

State police say on Twitter the woman wasn’t injured in the possible shooting late Tuesday along Interstate 94 near I-275 in Romulus and she drove to a state police post to make a report. The freeway reopened early Wednesday after the search.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking additional information from police.

The report comes after the apparently random shooting of four vehicles Dec. 7 along Interstate 94 on Detroit’s east side and I-96 on the city’s west side. One driver was wounded and investigators have said they believe those four shootings were linked.

Police didn’t immediately say whether the new report was possibly connected.

