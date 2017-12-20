GRCC’s Mayfield signs with UM in national signing period





ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan football has had a successful day on the NCAA’s first early signing period for football.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Wolverines received 16 signed letters of intent from players committing to the school.

Seven of the players are four-star recruits according to college athletics recruiting site 247Sports.

One of those four-star recruits is Grand Rapids Catholic Central offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, who signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning at GRCC. Mayfield led his team to back-to-back state championships and has been selected to compete in the Army All-American game.

While many players are redshirted for their freshman seasons, Mayfield said he is ready for any opportunity that comes his way.

“You gotta be ready at any point and I think that’s the biggest thing with me,” he said. “Not being scared, going in there and competing every day, being ready when my number is called.”

The Wolverines are still awaiting a national letter of intent from their top-ranked recruit for the 2018 class, Georgia linebacker Otis Reese.

The early signing period runs through Friday, and the next signing period will begin on Feb. 7.

