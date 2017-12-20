Man arrested after fatal Muskegon Co. shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested by Muskegon Heights police in connection of a fatal shooting in Muskegon Heights.

Police arrested 18-year-old DeQuan McBride for the Dec. 5 shooting of Keazion Pace.

The incident took place in the 3000 block of 6th Street, resulting in the death of Pace, police said.

Police said McBride is the primary suspect regarding the shooting. Details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231.733.8900 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

