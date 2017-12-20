McKayla Maroney files lawsuit against MSU, USA Gymnastics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Michigan State University, the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.

The lawsuit alleges MSU and the Olympic committee failed to properly investigate, discipline or remove team doctor Larry Nassar from the staff.

Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pled guilty to sexually assaulting numerous female gymnasts and possessing child pornography. He has been accused by over 140 girls and women of molesting them by placing his finger in their vaginas without a glove under the guise of medical treatment.

Maroney’s suit also alleges USA Gymnastics attempted to silence her with a non-disclosure agreement.

The lawsuit claims,” McKayla Maroney was forced to agree to a non-disparagement clause and confidentiality provision, in the above-mentioned settlement agreement, that brought with it liquidated damages penalties of over $100,000…”

