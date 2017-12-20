MSU signs 20 recruits in early signing period

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State football had a drama-free day on the first early signing period in NCAA football’s history.

All 20 of its recruits were signed before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with players coming across the country.

The Spartans inked four four-star recruits and 16 three-star recruits, which gives them the No. 25 class in the country according to 247Sports, a college athletics recruiting publication.

“This class is full of state champions and players of the year across the board,” head coach Mark Dantonio said. “They’re a well-recognized group of young men that have accomplished a lot of things not just on the football field, but in the classroom and in their communities as well.

Among the recruits is Muskegon quarterback La’Darius Jefferson, who was named Michigan Mr. Football and won a Division 3 state championship.

Welcome to the Spartan Family @LaDariusJ2. La'Darius led Muskegon to a State Championship last month and has been awarded Michigan Mr. Football, Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan, MLive Player of the Year and Captain of the @freep Dream Team. #Green18 pic.twitter.com/G0JVAdWSA4 — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Jefferson will likely face a position change when he arrives to campus, as MSU also received a commitment from four-star Dearborn Divine Child quarterback Theo Day and has a starting quarterback with two remaining years of eligibility.

Altogether, the Spartans landed five recruits from within the state and expanded its recruiting to Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and California.

Dantoni said it is a possibility MSU signs a couple more players to scholarships, but they will likely be defensive linemen. The early signing period runs through Friday.

