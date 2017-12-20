Murder charge sought against ex-trooper in stun gun crash

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Michigan State Police trooper who used a stun gun on a Detroit teen who died in an all-terrain vehicle crash is facing a murder charge.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday that her office is seeking second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges against Mark Bessner.

The charges stem from the Aug. 26 crash that killed 15-year-old Damon Grimes.

Officers were trying to pull over the teen for reckless driving, but he left on the ATV.

MSP said during the pursuit, Bessner fired his Taser out the window of his moving patrol vehicle, hitting Damon before the teen’s ATV crashed into the back of a truck at Rossini Drive and Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

Damon died at the hospital from blunt force trauma to his head.

Bessner was suspended without pay amid the investigation. He resigned Sept. 22 and two other state police employees were suspended days later in connection to the case.

Bessner’s lawyer says he made a split-second decision to use a Taser when Damon refused to stop.

Since the teen’s death, state police no longer conduct high-speed chases in Detroit unless they’re investigating a major crime.

Damon’s family is already suing the former trooper for $50 million for allegedly using excessive force.

—The Associated Press contributed to this story.

