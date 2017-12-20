Package thieves target Battle Creek homes; 2 arrested

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — As Christmas nears, Battle Creek police are warning residents to be vigilant, after a series of mail and package thefts in the area.

Officers say they’ve arrested two 15-year-old boys from Battle Creek for swiping packages off one porch Saturday evening. The suspects, who were captured on surveillance camera, have been turned over to juvenile authorities and are facing larceny charges.

However, authorities say they are investigating other reported thefts in the area.

To protect your deliveries, officers offer the following tips:

Sign up for text or email alerts for when your packages arrive.

Have a trusted person secure your packages after delivery.

Have packages shipped to a more secure location, such as your workplace or a delivery store.

Anyone with information in the recent string of packages thefts is encouraged to contact Battle Creek Police at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

