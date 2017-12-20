Rockford QB Whittaker signs with Northwestern

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford quarterback Jason Whittaker is heading to Evanston to play college football.

Whittaker signed a national letter of intent Wednesday, confirming his Dec. 2016 commitment to Northwestern. He was the first member of his class is the only quarterback in the Wildcats’ 2018 class.

A quarterback needs to be a leader, and Jason Whittaker is leading this Class as the first #B1GCats signee on #NSD18! pic.twitter.com/tGLnfyMTsN — #B1GCats (@NU_Sports) December 20, 2017

The 6-foot-5 pocket passer is rated as a three-star recruit by college athletics recruiting website 247Sports.

This the first year the NCAA approved an early signing period for football, which will continue through Friday. The next period will begin on Feb. 14.

