Snyder signs bill with $23M to address PFAS contamination

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a $52.8 million supplemental budget bill that includes money to respond to an emerging chemical contaminant found across Michigan.

The law enacted Wednesday allocates $23.2 million to address groundwater contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, at 28 sites in 14 communities. It’s recently drawn scrutiny north of Grand Rapids, where footwear company Wolverine World Wide dumped waste sludge decades ago.

The money will be used to hire people to analyze well water samples, buy lab equipment, help with response efforts and support local health departments. The law says federal reimbursement should be sought for costs incurred to address PFAS at multiple military sites around Michigan.

The measure also allows a planned new state veterans home in Detroit to be located outside the city.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

