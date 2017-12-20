Woman charged in Sept. crash that killed 2

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Marshall woman is accused of driving “super drunk” when she caused a fatal car crash in Battle Creek earlier this year.

Johanna Willis, 32, was arraigned earlier this month on two counts of drunken driving causing death and having a high blood alcohol content of .17 or higher in the crash that killed Keith and Deborah Hendryx.

The Battle Creek Police Department says a blood test put Willis’ BAC at .173 after the crash. That’s more than twice Michigan’s legal limit of .08.

The crash happened the night of Sept. 28 at the intersection of E. Columbia Avenue and Riverside Drive. Police say Willis was westbound on Columbia when she ran a red light, hitting the Hendryx’s car.

Deborah Hendryx, 56, died at the scene. Keith Hendryx, 41, died a few days later at the hospital.

