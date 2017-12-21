1 injured after truck crashes into Greenville Restaurant

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured after a truck crashed into a Greenville restaurant Wednesday following a collision in a nearby intersection.

The Daily News reported the crash took place around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Down Home Family Restaurant near the intersection of N Lafayette Street and Greenville West Drive.

Police said a semi was traveling northbound on N. Lafayette Street and was making a turn westbound at the intersection when the pickup truck collided with the semi’s trailer. After the collision, the truck crashed into the restaurant.

Neither of the drivers were injured in the incident, but a female passenger in the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to the report.

