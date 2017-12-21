B-93 host, dispatcher killed in Kentwood crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police have identified the driver who was killed in a crash in Kentwood Thursday afternoon.

John David Wiechenthal, 39, of Kentwood, was killed in the crash that happened around 1:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE, south of 52nd Street.

Wiechenthal was a radio host at B-93 and worked there for more than 19 years, the radio station tweeted Friday morning. He was also an employee at Ionia County Central Dispatch.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of B-93s John 'The Canuck' Wiechenthal. John died in a tragic car accident yesterday in Kentwood. He was on the B-93 team 19 years and will be greatly missed. John was 39 and leaves behind a loving wife and three kids. pic.twitter.com/5DGUNAzeVo — B93dotcom (@B93dotcom) December 22, 2017

Officers say a pickup truck rear-ended Wiechenthal’s car. Police said they’re looking into reports the pickup truck was driving erratically before the crash.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the road, hitting multiple utility poles. According to police, both drivers were taken to the hospital, where Wiechenthal died. The other driver’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Consumers Energy crews responded to the scene to repair the poles. Drivers were initially asked to avoid the area but by 8 p.m., Kalamazoo Avenue had reopened.

