GR man charged in second 2012 murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man currently serving time on a second-degree murder conviction has been charged with a second murder.

Royale Runyon, 22, was charged Thursday with the 2012 murder of 20-year-old Eve’vanna Galloway. Runyon is facing charges of open murder, felony murder and felony firearm.

It happened in December of 2012 in the 900 block of Dorchester Avenue SW.

He was sentenced to 30-90 years in prison for the murder of his half-brother, 20-year-old Army reservist Mahdi Hayes, Jr. At the time, Grand Rapids police said they believed Runyon to be a “strong” suspect in the murder of Galloway.

