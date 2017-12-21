Greenville names public safety chief

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Greenville city council members officially named a permanent director of public safety at its meeting Tuesday.

Dennis Magirl was given the permanent position after being named interim public safety director following the last police chief’s resignation in February.

Mark Reiss resigned as public safety director after defrauding Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan out of $113,000 over 15 months along with his ex-wife, Christine Reiss. They divorced in August of 2014, but she stayed on his city-provided insurance and used to cover her medical care.

The insurance company said it was not legal because they weren’t married and didn’t send notification of the divorce.

Christine Reiss was sentenced to 50 days in jail with credit for 50 days served while awaiting sentencing and placed on probation with a community service requirement. She also paid $110,000 in restitution to Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Mark Reiss pleaded no contest to health care fraud in May and resigned his position as public safety director.

