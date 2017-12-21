Kzoo Co. ‘Secret Santa’ pays off $6K in school lunch debts





PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — A secret Santa delivered an early gift to the Parchment School District this week.

An anonymous donor paid off all lunch debt at every school in the district.

This is the second year in a row where this secret Santa has paid off some type of lunch debt at the school district.

He goes by many names: Old Saint Nick, Kris Kringle, Santa Claus. At the Parchment School District, he or she, is known as Secret Santa.

“Fortunately, we have a very generous grandparent of children in this district who has donated $6,000 to pay off lunch accounts delinquent for the past year and moving forward,” says Matthew Miller, Parchment School District superintendent.

Last year, the same secret Santa paid off lunch debt for the district’s elementary school students. This year, all lunch debts were paid. Miller said schools provide lunch for students, even if their lunch accounts are behind.

“It’s our duty to try and collect on those funds,” he said. “But at the end of the day, if we can’t collect those funds, it’s the general fund that has to absorb the delinquent monies.”

It’s a win-win for the school district and the families who are behind in their lunch payments, Miller said.

“To have the $6,000, it not only helps those families because they don’t have to come up with large amounts of money to pay off the debt, it also keeps the general fund from having to pay out of program staffing needs to pay off the debt,” says Miller.

So, who is this Secret Santa, this anonymous giver?

Miller says it’s completely anonymous and he plans on keeping it that way.

Don’t look for this secret Santa to fly in the sky or fill up stockings with candy and toys. No, this gift pays for food for young girls and boys.

“Ho, ho, ho, thank you, Santa,” Miller said.

If those who would like to help and become what the school district is calling an Angel Donor, email Parchment School District at hpence@parchment.k12.mi.us.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

