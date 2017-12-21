MT police shift focus in case possibly tied to MI mystery

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities say a man interviewed in connection to children’s bones found in a shed in September was not arrested and is no longer a focus of the investigation.

KECI-TV reported Wednesday that Missoula investigators are turning their attention toward other people who are tied to the property where the bones were found.

Authorities say a box containing bones and teeth — believed to be from three children — were found in the shed.

Officials are waiting for DNA results to see if the bones are connected to the 2010 disappearance of Tanner, Alexander and Andrew Skelton in Michigan.

An anthropologist estimated the bones belonged to children who were 2-4 years old, 5-8 years old and 6-10 years old.

Tanner, Alexander and Andrew were 5, 7 and 9 respectively when they disappeared.

The brothers were last seen at their father’s home in Morenci, near the Michigan-Ohio border, on Nov. 26, 2010. Their father, John Skelton, previously told authorities he gave the boys to an unidentified group to protect them from their mother. Authorities say they think the brothers are dead, and their mother told a Toledo, Ohio newspaper in 2015 that she thinks so, too.

