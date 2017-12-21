2 in custody for fatal Musk. Heights shooting, victim ID’d





MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in custody in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday in Muskegon Heights.

Mason Bryant, 21 is in custody at the Muskegon County Jail on suspicion of homicide and Tamara McBride is was arrested for obstructing police in a criminal investigation.

The shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Jefferson Street near West Maplewood Avenue.

The victim has been identified by police as 42-year-old Nathan Ward of Dalton Township, who was pronounced dead on scene.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office said warrants are expected to be authorized this weekend.

Police said a second victim from Muskegon Heights was taken to an area hospital after sustaining serious injuries to his face that were not considered life-threatening.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Police tape coming down. Truck that had evidence marker '3' on hood being towed. Hope to hear from investigators soon for update. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/B0JeKpGiO4 — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) December 22, 2017

