Ring in the New Year at Grand River Hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New Year’s Eve may not be the next major holiday on the calendar, but it is just around the corner! And if you don’t have plans for the big ball drop, now is the time to make them. Here to tell us how they’ll be ringing in the new year at The Grand River Hotel, are Brad and Trevor.
New Year’s Eve Package
- Newly Renovated Guest Room
- Dinner for 2 from our exclusive NYE menu
- Complimentary breakfast for two
- Access to the River Rock Lounge to enjoy live music from The Factory
- Champagne Toast and party favors
The Grand River Hotel
270 Ann Street, NW – Grand Rapids
616-363-9001