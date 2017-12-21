Ring in the New Year at Grand River Hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New Year’s Eve may not be the next major holiday on the calendar, but it is just around the corner! And if you don’t have plans for the big ball drop, now is the time to make them. Here to tell us how they’ll be ringing in the new year at The Grand River Hotel, are Brad and Trevor.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

New Year’s Eve Package

Newly Renovated Guest Room

Dinner for 2 from our exclusive NYE menu

Complimentary breakfast for two

Access to the River Rock Lounge to enjoy live music from The Factory

Champagne Toast and party favors

The Grand River Hotel

270 Ann Street, NW – Grand Rapids

616-363-9001

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

