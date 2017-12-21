Sparta man competent to stand trial for grandma’s murder

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has found a Sparta man who’s accused of beating and murdering his grandmother competent to stand trial.

On Monday, Matthew Malleaux, who is charged with open murder, was found competent to be tried for the August death of 85-year-old Anne Parker.

During a hearing in September, attorneys for Malleaux had requested a competency evaluation, which the judge granted.

Malleaux and Parker were living at the same Sparta residence at the time of Parker’s death. According to court documents, Malleaux told police he became upset about a medical alarm going off on Aug. 7 and confronted his grandmother in her bedroom.

The confrontation turned violent and Parker sustained multiple injuries, including a collapsed lung, broken bones and a head wound.

Emergency responders were summoned to the home by the alarm. Malleaux allegedly assaulted one of them and then barricaded himself in the home. Police forced their way inside and used a Taser on him before he was arrested.

Parker was taken to the hospital for treatment but died the next day.

Court records show Malleaux admitted to police he had been drinking heavily and had taken ecstasy in the days leading up to the attack.

He’s expected back at Grand Rapids Township District Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

