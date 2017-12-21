Storm Team 8: Chance of a white Christmas in W. MI

Related Coverage FREE: Storm Team 8 weather app





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re traveling this Christmas weekend, not everyone will see snow, but a huge part of America will see bitter cold temperatures, especially Christmas day and the final week of 2017.

Significant cold will flow from the Arctic regions of Canada and center over the north Central U.S. The map below depicts much cooler-than-normal air temperatures about a mile up for the five days following Christmas.

With the significant cold, lake-effect snow will be a player in the Great Lakes region.

Travel weather appears ideal Saturday, however a weak system will skirt just south, providing us with a chance of snow, especially from I-96 to the south. After that, a period of moderate lake-effect snow will arrive Sunday night through Christmas morning.

Although traveling will be a challenge, it appears we have a good chance at a white Christmas.

A major arctic cold front will whip winds around to the west and northwest on Christmas Day, leading to a major drop in temperatures and lake-effect snow.Traveling will become increasingly difficult Sunday afternoon area wide. Lake effect snow showers will be ongoing Monday with the wind increasing during the afternoon. Some gusts will be near 40 especially near the lakeshore.

If you’re traveling outside the Great Lakes, mostly tranquil but very cold weather is expected.

A cold front will drop south through the Ohio Valley Saturday producing mixed rain, snow or freezing rain as seen on the map below.

By later Christmas Day and Tuesday, Dec. 26, most of the central United States will be covered by a very cold Canadian high-pressure system, delivering dry weather.

