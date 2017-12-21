Wyoming officers seek tips leading to hit-and-run driver

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming officers are asking for tips leading to the driver who hit a woman and left the scene.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Monday at 54th Street and South Division Avenue.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a 40-year-old woman from Kentwood was crossing Division Avenue at the light when a white vehicle turned onto southbound Division Avenue and hit her.

The woman, who officers say had the right of way, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Officers are looking for any possible witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

