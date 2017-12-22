Allen, Wyoming top sloppy Central Michigan in Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes in his final game for Wyoming, and the Cowboys took advantage of Central Michigan’s eight turnovers to cruise to a 37-14 victory Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

During the postgame award ceremony, the game MVP award declared his intention to give up his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Wyoming (8-5) rebounded after losing its last two regular-season games with Allen sidelined by a sprained right shoulder.

Allen was 11 of 19 for 154 yards with no interceptions. He showed off his arm strength on a perfect 45-yard pass that hit receiver C.J. Johnson in stride in the end zone.

Central Michigan (8-5) had won five staight. The eight turnovers broke the previous Famous Idaho Potato Bowl record of six.

Wyoming entered the game first in the nation in turnover margin and second in forced turnovers and will likely finish at the top of both rankings after the bowl season concludes.

