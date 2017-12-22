Man dies after crash on US-131

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine what led to a fatal one-vehicle crash on US-131 that critically injured a man.

The crash happened at 11:02 a.m. Friday at U.S.-131 near the 29 mile marker.

Police have identified the driver as a 38-year-old Schoolcraft resident, who had to be cut out of his vehicle and taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital with critical injuries.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

Details on what caused the crash haven’t been released yet.

Authorities blocked US-131 south of W. Centre Avenue to investigate the crash. Traffic was getting through by traveling through the rest area.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

