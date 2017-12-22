Hit-and-run victim: ‘If you did it, own it’





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Wyoming are still trying to track down the driver in a suspected hit-and-run crash from Monday.

Investigators said a woman was walking across S Division Avenue on the south side of 54th Street around 5:40 p.m. Monday when a driver hit her and just kept going.

The victim, Christina Serrato, was seriously hurt but is now recovering. She spoke with 24 Hour News 8 from her hospital room at Metro Health Hospital Friday afternoon.

“I was stunned because of what just happened,” she recalled.

She asked 24 Hour News 8 not to show her face given her current condition. She still has a brace on her neck and underwent emergency surgery to remove her spleen after the vehicle hit her.

Serrato said she was on her way home from work Monday when the crash happened. She had the right of way, police said, and was walking across the street when a white vehicle suddenly turned towards her.

“It threw me. It was just like a nasty thud,” she said.

The driver never stopped.

Serrato said she was knocked down and knocked out. She was eventually helped off the street and taken to the hospital where’s she been now for 4 days.

The crash prevented her family from taking a long-awaited holiday trip to Texas. Instead, she’s now surrounded by pictures and get-well messages from her kids in her hospital room.

Serrato hopes to be released from the hospital by Christmas and wonders why the driver responsible never stopped.

“For my comfort and my family’s comfort, all we want is you to come forward and acknowledge,” she pleaded. “If you did it, own it.”

The suspect was driving a white vehicle, but that’s all the information police have. Officers are looking for any possible witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

For those who would like to help Serrato and her family, contact her sister Tammie Drummond at 616.264.0321.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

