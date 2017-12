GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Christmas is now just a few days away and we know a lot of people aren’t quite ready when it comes to gifts. Whether you have someone who’s hard to shop for, or have some new additions to your shopping list, it can be hard to find those last minute gifts! But don’t worry, we’ve got a solution… and that’s Duttin General Store.

>>> Take a look at the hot items in the video above.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit