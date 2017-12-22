Loved ones remember B-93 host, dispatcher killed in crash





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Kentwood police continue to investigate Thursday’s deadly crash on Kalamazoo Avenue, loved ones are trying to come to grips with the news that John “The Canuck” Weichenthal died in the crash.

Weichenthal spent 19 years at B-93 and eight with Ionia County Dispatch. Both employers said he put his family first, was a trusted colleague and will be deeply missed.

“Devastating would be an understatement,” Ionia County Dispatch Director Jim Valentine said. “The grief and the crying is then replaced by, ‘We just can’t believe it’. That’s kind of where we’re operating right now. We’re just in a state of disbelief.”

During his time at Ionia County Dispatch, Weichenthal received two awards for his service.

He was known for his faith, jokes and ability to help anyone on the other end of the line with a sense of calm many couldn’t maintain during an emergency.

Weichenthal’s work life during the week shifted when it came to weekends. That is when he turned on his John “The Canuck” voice and brought country music to West Michigan listeners on B-93.

“He was one of those guys that always liked to push the envelope, try to come up with something a little edgy. He was hilarious to sit and listen to,” B-93’s Dave Taft said. “You just never knew what he was gonna do. He had a lot of fun with it. This wasn’t a job, this was a passion for him.”

Taft added Weichenthal was the laugh when you entered a room. Long-time host Neil Dionne said his sincerity extended to everyone Weichenthal worked with and met.

“He was always there if help was needed. Whether it was to hang banners or put jumper cables on one of the vehicles that wouldn’t start, or walking our female employees to the parking lot after dark. I mean, he was always thinking of others. Always,” Dionne said.

A woman who witnessed Thursday’s crash said she and several others attempted CPR on Weichenthal. Others gathered around him, held his hands and prayed for him while police responded to the crash.

She did not want her name or face in the news, but wants to make sure his loved ones know he was not alone in his final moments.

Kentwood police said they are following up on reports that the driver who hit Weichenthal was driving erratically before the crash. It’s not clear why yet, an investigator said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Weichenthal’s wife and three kids.

