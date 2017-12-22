Man linked to armed robberies in 3 counties arrested

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a recent string of armed robberies in Ionia, Kent and Montcalm counties.

Police have identified the man as 41-year-old Antoon Defrens of Sheridan, who was arrested early Friday morning after a short police chase.

Investigators believe the suspect committed armed robberies in Belding, Sheridan, Gowen and Rockford over the last few weeks.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is being lodged at the Montcalm County Jail, the release said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

