BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was pulled from a lake in Van Buren County Friday night after an SUV drove off the end of a private road.

It happened Friday night at School Section Lake in Bangor Township, north of Hartford.

South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the incident to pull a man from the water.

Details on what caused the vehicle to drive off the end of the road weren’t immediately available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

