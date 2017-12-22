Mel Trotter hosts Christmas celebration for hundreds in GR





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Christmas came early to hundreds of people in need in Grand Rapids.

Friday, Mel Trotter Ministries treated more than 250 men, women and children who are less fortunate to a Christmas feast. Visitors to the shelter at 225 Commerce Ave. SW also got gift bags, along with hats gloves and other necessities.

About 50 volunteers helped pull off the Christmas celebration.

“A lot of the people that we get to serve today really are without family or support over the holidays. And that’s such an important part about this season. So it’s really just a great way for us to do fellowship and to just love on the guests by providing them a nice meal,” said Adrienne Goodstal.

This is the 17th year for Mel Trotter Ministries’ Christmas meal.

