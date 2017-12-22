Notes, reports reveal two sides to Christopher Lockhart

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of pages of police reports are providing a fresh look inside the investigation into the disappearance and death of Theresa Lockhart.

Police say her husband, Christopher Lockhart, killed himself in October and left behind a written confession with directions to find his wife’s body.

Friday, 24 Hour News 8 combed through piles of reports obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, including copies of the note and map Christopher Lockhart left before his apparent suicide at the couple’s Portage home.

While Christopher Lockhart seems remorseful for killing his wife in his final note, police reports detail several interactions he had with women he met through online dating sites.

In fact, the night Christopher Lockhart said he killed his wife, one of the women texted him asking how he was doing. In a return text, Christopher Lockhart said he was “buzzed” and described being sexually aroused.

Investigators found another woman who went on a date with Christopher Lockhart on May 27, just weeks after he killed his wife.

According to the reports, the two had sex because the woman believed he had divorced Theresa. The woman, who 24 Hour News 8 has chosen not to identify, expressed relief to Christopher Lockhart that the divorce was final. Christopher Lockhart told the woman, “You don’t have to worry about that anymore.”

The documents also reveal that Christopher Lockhart was aware of the media attention surrounding his case. He reportedly told another woman to return his call, otherwise WOOD TV8 may get her name.

The reports also detail what police found while searching the Lockhart home during the summer. Among the items was a book on a nightstand titled, “Missing 411. Western United States and Canada: Unexplained Disappearances of North Americans That Have Never Been Solved.” Investigators said it was a comprehensive book about people who have disappeared in the wilds of North America.

However on the hand-drawn map leading authorities to Theresa Lockhart’s body, Christopher Lockhart left an apologetic message to a detective.

“I’m sorry for taking her away from everyone. Find her and put her to rest. I had no right to do what I did. I pray that God forgives me. I love her so much,” it reads.

>>PDF: Map found at Lockhart home

The letter appeared to have Christopher Lockhart’s signature, along with the time and date of 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 – A day before Portage police found him dead from an apparent suicide at the couple’s home.

In the letter, Christopher Lockhart wrote that he choked Theresa to death downstairs on the night of May 18.

“I was drunk and we were arguing and I snapped,” he stated.

>>PDF: Letter found at Lockhart home

Christopher Lockhart wrote he took her body to the Allegan County State Game area the next day, where he buried her.

“I am so sorry for this horrible act. I apologize to her mother, friends, family, and the community for this senseless act. I live with it every moment of the day and I miss her so much. I didn’t put her first, that was my biggest mistake,” he wrote.

Lockhart also apologized to those “who believed in me.”

He also shared his regret for killing their cats, which the couple apparently had been arguing about euthanizing for “urinating everywhere.”

“I was drunk and angry and killed them. I’m sorry for all of this,” the letter concludes.

Investigators found Theresa Lockhart’s body hours after discovering the note and map. She was laid to rest on Monday, Dec. 4.

