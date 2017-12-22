GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to celebrate the end of 2017 with a new friend, look no further than this week’s pet of the week.

Copper is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He’s a very playful guy who gets along well with other dogs.

Copper is neutered and has all of his necessary vaccines.

For more information about Copper or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

NOTE: The Kent County Animal Shelter will be closed Friday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 25 .

